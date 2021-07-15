RIDOH Recommends Three Beach Openings

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Ginny B's Campground in Foster, Kent County YMCA in Warwick, and Kingston's Camp in Kingston for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to acceptable levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).