I-95 Girard Point Bridge Lane Closure Next Week for Bridge Inspection in Philadelphia

07/15/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 motorists will encounter alternating lane closures in both directions next week on the Girard Point Bridge in Philadelphia, for bridge inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations and schedules are:

Monday, July 19, through Wednesday, July 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the northbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge between the Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street (Route 611) interchanges;

Monday, July 19, through Wednesday, July 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the southbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge between the Bartram Avenue and Route 291/Cargo City interchanges;

Thursday, July 22, and Friday, July 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on the northbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge between the Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street (Route 611) interchanges; and

Thursday, July 22, and Friday, July 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on the southbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge between the Bartram Avenue and Route 291/Cargo City interchanges.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling on I-95 through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

