I-95 Girard Point Bridge Lane Closure Next Week for Bridge Inspection in Philadelphia

07/15/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 motorists will encounter alternating lane closures in both directions next week on the Girard Point Bridge in Philadelphia, for bridge inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations and schedules are:

  • Monday, July 19, through Wednesday, July 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the northbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge between the Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street (Route 611) interchanges;
  • Monday, July 19, through Wednesday, July 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the southbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge between the Bartram Avenue and Route 291/Cargo City interchanges;
  • Thursday, July 22, and Friday, July 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on the northbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge between the Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street (Route 611) interchanges; and
  • Thursday, July 22, and Friday, July 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on the southbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge between the Bartram Avenue and Route 291/Cargo City interchanges.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling on I-95 through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

