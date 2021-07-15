VSP Williston News Release

CASE#: 21A102613 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Giancarlo Di Genova STATION: Williston Barracks CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07/15/2021 at 9:50 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: 211 Browns Trace Road Jericho, VT VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice, Warrant with underlying charges being three counts of Abuse/Neglect of Child and one count of Sexual Assault.

ACCUSED: Steve Parker AGE: 43 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Road, Eden, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/15/2021 Troopers from the Williston Barracks received information that Steve Parker was at the above listed address in Jericho. Troopers located Parker and subsequently arrested him for the charge of Fugitive from Justice, and four extraditable warrants from Virginia. Underlying charges being Abuse/Neglect Child: Reckless Disregard for Life and Sexual Assault, both Class 6 felonies. Parker was later transported to Burlington Court Criminal Division for arraignment. Parker was released with a $2000 unsecure appearance bond, conditions and ordered to appear at the North Hampton County courthouse in Virginia requiring him to turn himself in no later than July 19, 2021.

COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2021 – 3:30 PM COURT: Burlington LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: $2000 MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

