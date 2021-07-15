St Albans/MV crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A202612

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME:

LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jared Gaudette

AGE: 22 SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2016 International box truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front bumper damage

INJURIES

No injury

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 15, 2021, at 1615 hours Vermont State Police responded to a report of a commercial battery truck off the road on Route 78 near Church Road in Swanton. The operator of the truck, Jared Gaudette age 22 of St Albans, advised he swerved to avoid a car that had suddenly stopped in the roadway in front of him. There were no injuries or hazards. The vehicle sustained minor damage to the front bumper.