St Albans/MV crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A202612
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME:
LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jared Gaudette
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2016 International box truck
box truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front bumper damage
INJURIES
No injury
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 15, 2021, at 1615 hours Vermont State Police responded to a report of a commercial battery truck off the road on Route 78 near Church Road in Swanton. The operator of the truck, Jared Gaudette age 22 of St Albans, advised he swerved to avoid a car that had suddenly stopped in the roadway in front of him. There were no injuries or hazards. The vehicle sustained minor damage to the front bumper.
Trooper Andrew Underwood
Vermont State Police-St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993