St Albans/MV crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

                                                                                                                  

 

CASE#: 21A202612

 

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood                                                                                

 

STATION: St Albans                  

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME:

 

LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Jared Gaudette

 

AGE:      22 SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans

 

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2016 International

 box truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front bumper damage

 

 

 

INJURIES

 

No injury

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

 

 On July 15, 2021, at 1615 hours Vermont State Police responded to a report of a commercial battery truck off the road on Route 78 near Church Road in Swanton. The operator of the truck, Jared Gaudette age 22 of St Albans, advised he swerved to avoid a car that had suddenly stopped in the roadway in front of him. There were no injuries or hazards. The vehicle sustained minor damage to the front bumper.

 

Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

