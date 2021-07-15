» News » 2021 » Missouri State Museum and Daniel Boone Regional Li...

Missouri State Museum and Daniel Boone Regional Library present Missouri Trailblazers: Suzanne Saueressig virtual program July 20

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 15, 2021 – Missouri State Museum and Daniel Boone Regional Library invite the public to the Missouri Trailblazers: Suzanne Saueressig virtual program at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, to learn about the work of Dr. Suzanne Saueressig, the state’s first female veterinarian.

Honored as “Woman Veterinarian of the Year” in 1972, German-born Dr. Saueressig is credited with the progression of Missouri’s Humane Society - City Headquarters clinic, which is one of the Midwest’s largest veterinary practices. A lifelong advocate for ending animal suffering and pet overpopulation, Dr. Saueressig was a pioneer for bringing awareness to these problems and improving surgical methods. Additionally, as Missouri’s first female veterinarian, she has been an inspiration for both young women and immigrants in Missouri, showing them that anything is possible.

All are welcome. Those interested in attending must register online to receive a Zoom link to the program at events.dbrl.org/event/5147976. The event will be recorded for later viewing.

This program is a monthly series highlighting Missouri’s most significant trailblazers, who made an impact on our culture through major events, leadership, innovation and more, in honor of Missouri's bicentennial.

For more information about the event, call the Missouri State Museum at 573-751-2854.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###