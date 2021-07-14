Pelosi Statement on Two Million Affordable Care Act Special Enrollment Period Sign-Ups

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the Biden Administration announced that two million Americans signed up for health coverage under an Affordable Care Act special enrollment period established by the Biden Administration. The Special Enrollment Period will continue through August 15:

“Thanks to the strong leadership of President Biden and Congressional Democrats, two million more Americans have now enrolled in the Affordable Care Act’s life-saving, affordable health coverage, including many who have lost coverage through no fault of their own during this pandemic.

“The Affordable Care Act stands alongside Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security as a pillar of American health and economic security. Democrats are proud to take action to build on its landmark progress to continue to lower health costs for all Americans. That is why, in the American Rescue Plan, we dramatically lowered the cost of premiums for those who purchase coverage on their own so that more people can sign up for the ACA – and it is why we are committed to further bold action to build on the enhancements secured in the Rescue Plan and to take additional steps to lower health care costs for the American people.

“Congressional Democrats and the Biden Administration are For The People: strengthening the health, financial security and well-being of families across America.”

