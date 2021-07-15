OU Kosher Partners with BeVeg to Offer the World’s Only ISO Accredited Vegan Certification.
BeVeg has partnered with OU Kosher whose global network of field representatives will perform vegan certification audits for factories & products worldwide.
BeVeg has partnered with OU Kosher whose global network of field representatives -- in more than 105 countries -- will perform audits on sites and products already under Kosher supervision. ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a study by Chef’s Pencil, interest in veganism was at an all-time high in 2020. Analyzing google Trend’s data they looked at popular vegan search terms around the world and in many languages. The data showed that veganism is twice as popular now as it was just five years ago. And according to a report by Grandview research the global vegan food market size was valued at USD 12.69 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 9.6% from 2019 to 2025.
— OU Kosher (Orthodox Union)
BeVeg as the world’s only ISO accredited vegan trademark is the first and only vegan standard in the world to gain international accreditation in accordance with ISO 17065 for product certification, and 17067 as a program for global certification bodies.
To help simplify the vegan certification process while maintaining program integrity, BeVeg has partnered with OU Kosher whose global network of field representatives -- in more than 105 countries -- will perform audits on sites and products already under Kosher supervision. Since OU Kosher has the world’s largest market share of certified products, over 1.2 million, OU Kosher certified companies wanting to add vegan to their portfolio of products can easily do so. This partnership will also help ensure the integrity of the BeVeg vegan standards.
Brands and companies now bearing the BeVeg trademark span all industry sectors. The BeVeg Global Trademark is recognized on 6 continents and is a registered trademark with worldwide recognition, endorsed by many celebrity brands.
BeVeg founded by Carissa Kranz — an attorney and a vegan from birth — wanted to create a global standard for vegan certification. Kranz saw allergen warnings like “may contain”, designed to help the allergic customer as confusing for many consumers. The BeVeg vegan certification requires the industry to treat vegan claims in the way gluten-free and kosher certifications are handled. “If the product was made in a shared facility but in a separate building, it should not also say “may contain traces of dairy,” - says Heather Landex, BeVeg chief compliance officer.
The BeVeg vegan standard is different from all other vegan trademarks not just because it’s accredited but because it requires SOP, HACCP plans, and facilities to consider and define BeVeg contamination controls for facility certification. BeVeg is also the only trademark standard that certifies facilities and products.
To help companies avoid expensive product recalls, BeVeg keeps the supply chain accountable, with factory audits, which ensure controls are in place to warrant certification requirements are closely followed. This helps factories and suppliers reach new distribution channels and global markets with renewed confidence and success.
If you would like more information or would like to apply for Vegan certification, please submit your company details here (https://www.beveg.com/get-vegan-certified/) and a representative will contact you. Or contact support@beveg.zendesk.com to request more information.
BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Beveg World’s Leading Vegan Certification Firm.