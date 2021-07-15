I-376 Commercial Street Bridge Replacement Project Online Public Meeting Next Week

​

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) invites the public to attend a Virtual Public Open House being conducted on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 at 5:00 PM to discuss the S.R. 376, Section A62 Commercial Street Bridge Replacement project. Your input throughout project development is very important to the success of the project. This briefing offers the opportunity to provide input and engage in a question and answer session with the project design team.

The meeting will be held:

Time: 5:00 PM

Date: Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Location: Online only, link available online (see below)

The project consists of the full replacement of the existing Commercial Street Bridge, on the existing I-376 alignment, with an Arched Delta Frame Structure utilizing Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) Techniques. The proposed Arched Delta Frame Structure will be erected just south of the existing Commercial Street Bridge on temporary foundations and will be slid onto the existing alignment once demolition of the existing bridge has occurred. In addition to the full replacement of the existing bridge, the project will include the replacement of two existing sign structures, installation of a new soldier pile and lagging retaining wall, re-installation of ITS facilities, minor approach roadway widening to tie into the new bridge deck, and other miscellaneous work.

To gain access to the meeting please visit the project webpage below. A link will be provided on the bottom of the webpage to enter the meeting. The webpage can also be found by going to the PennDOT website (www.penndot.gov) and clicking Regional Offices at the top of the screen. From there, click District 11 on the map of Pennsylvania, then click Public Meetings under the District Links on the right side of the page, then click on the Allegheny County tile and lastly click the Commercial Street Bridge Replacement tile. In addition to meeting access, the presentation from the Public Open House will be posted on the webpage after the meeting to view at your convenience along with a link to provide feedback to the project team.

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-11/PublicMeetings/AlleghenyCounty/Pages/CommercialStreetBridgeReplacement.aspx

Along with the link to the Live Virtual Meeting the page also includes information on the project, contact information, and an online comment form.

Again, this Virtual Public Open House will be recorded and posted at the link above for you to review at your leisure at the conclusion of the presentation if you are unable to join us.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #