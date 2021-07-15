Road Closure Depot Street - Youngwood

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Depot Street located in Youngwood, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located between Route 119 (3rd Street) and S. 2nd Street. The closure will begin on Monday, July 19 at 6 am and will open on Wednesday, July 21 at 6 pm.

A marked detour using Route 119 and Trolley Line Avenue will be in place.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

