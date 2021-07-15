Single Lane Restrictions Route 119 - Youngwood

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of lane restrictions on Route 119 located in Youngwood, Westmoreland County. The restrictions will be located between the New Stanton Borough line to Hillis Street. The restrictions will begin on Monday, July 19 at 6 am and will open on Thursday, July 22 at 7 pm.

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to conduct paving operations on Route 119 North (3rd Street) and South (4th Street). There will be no access to Burton Avenue from Route 119 and no access to Route 119 from Burton Avenue. The intersections of Helman, Academy, Wilson and 5th streets will also be closed as needed. All work is dependent on weather. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###