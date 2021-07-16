Microsoft recognized Forsyte I.T. Solutions as the 2021 MSUS Partner Award Winner in Education
Forsyte is acknowledged for its leadership in customer impact, solution innovation, deployment and exceptional use of advanced Microsoft technology.RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forsyte I.T. Solutions has been fortunate enough to work with some of the biggest and brightest organizational IT departments in the United States to drive technology innovation at scale using Microsoft solutions. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Forsyte is committed to technology excellence and advancing security and productivity for its clients. Having a close relationship with Microsoft as both a managed and prioritized partner, Forsyte clients get access to valuable tools and resources that would be otherwise unavailable. From Proof of Concept work to fully Managed Security Services, identity and security are at the core of every project for Forsyte.
This week at the 2021 annual Microsoft Inspire conference, Microsoft announced Forsyte I.T. Solutions as the MSUS Partner Award Winner in Education, a distinguished honor Forsyte is proud to receive.
Each year, Microsoft partners around the world have the opportunity to share stories of the work they are doing in the field and the types of services being offered with respect to Microsoft technology. Once submitted, stories are vetted and verified, fact-checked, and judged on strict criteria. This year Forsyte submitted a success story around its innovative application built on Microsoft technology used to join some of the largest University Systems in the country, called CloudConnect. With the support of clients and team, Forsyte showcased just how important this piece of technology has been to connect disparate tenants as one, such as the 64 campuses that make up the State of New York University (SUNY), while remaining entirely separate - saving thousands of dollars and incrementally increasing productivity in the process. Forsyte's work in Education and its innovative CloudConnect application has kept Forsyte on the map as one to watch.
"To say that I'm incredibly proud of everyone at Forsyte is an understatement. Thank you to our team, Microsoft, and especially our customers for giving us the opportunity to serve you. This is only the beginning," said Forsyte I.T. Solutions CEO, Chuck McBride.
The announcement initiated emails, calls, and Teams meetings celebrating the success of the team as a whole. The sentiment could be felt across the miles for this organization, with accolades of "congratulations" in support of one another and its clients. Forsyte is composed of collaborative, innovative, and supportive team members and remains committed to producing quality work.
What are future plans for this Richmond-based Microsoft Gold Partner? As Forsyte CEO, Chuck McBride, so passionately stated, "This is only the beginning!"
To learn more about Forsyte I.T. Solutions and the expertise of the team, please visit forsyteit.com.
Stefanie Dunn
Forsyte IT Solutions
+1 904-274-5574
email us here