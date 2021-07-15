DNR enforcement actions, published 7/15/2021

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Hamilton County Chamness Technology, Inc. Comply with suspension of composting permit by not bringing any feedstock material or bulking agent on-site through Aug. 15, 2021; comply with existing operations plan and all applicable laws; certify to the Department on a monthly basis that all necessary equipment is functional and, as needed, either repair or replace functional equipment within 45 days; implement preventative measures to ensure drainage system is operational; patch or permanently repair pad to maintain its imperviousness; and pay a $4,000 administrative penalty.

Warren County Matt McGinnis Pay a $2,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Amendments Franklin County City of Alexander Submit an alternatives implementation compliance plan by Sept. 1, 2021.