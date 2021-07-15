Intensity Analytics and Reynen Court Announce Partnership
Biometric authentication technology now available for legal industry through leading legal technology platform
We are delighted that our platform users can now discover how TickStream can be utilized to better protect their IT systems. TickStream offers immediate identity assurance starting at Windows login.”WARRENTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intensity Analytics Corporation, maker of TickStream® passive biometric authentication technology, today announced a partnership with legal technology platform company Reynen Court to protect law firms and legal departments against the growing threats of breaches, phishing attacks, and ransomware.
— James Raquepau, Reynen Court’s Chief Alliance Officer
Intensity Analytics will feature its TickStream for Windows™ product in the Reynen Court Solution Store, making it available for immediate discovery by its platform users. Once deployed through standard Microsoft installation tools, TickStream captures biometrics on each user’s initial authentication process to ensure they are valid users for the firm or company.
“Corporations and their law firms are under an unprecedented level of attack from cybercriminals, and we are delighted that our platform users can now discover how TickStream can be utilized to better protect their IT systems,” said James Raquepau, Reynen Court’s Chief Alliance Officer. "TickStream offers immediate identity assurance starting at the Windows login, with no change in user behavior and no friction, filling one of the most common gaps in law firm security.”
The Reynen Court platform combines a solution store for legal technology along with a powerful control panel that makes it easy for law firms and legal departments to discover and run cloud-based applications either on-premises or within virtual private clouds, thus enabling firms to access modern cloud-based solutions without sacrificing security or stability.
With the shift to remote work, it has never been more important for lawyers to know both their data and client data is secure. The consortium of firms backing Reynen Court recognize the need for a single place to access curated and vetted solutions and understands that identity begins when you first log in to a computer. TickStream’s ability to protect user logins is a powerful new defense for identity authentication and cybersecurity fortification.
About Intensity Analytics Corporation
Intensity Analytics is a software enterprise, with offices in Virginia and Colorado, that is focused on creating innovative technologies to identify people by analyzing physical efforts. Intensity Analytics’ TickStream® platform provides a complete spectrum of privacy-respecting attribution, from the process of login validation to the management of information as well as assuring authorized access to data. TickStream is ideal for securing remote work. It is frictionless, easily installed and requires no special devices or hardware. For more information, please visit intensityanalytics.com
About Reynen Court
Reynen Court Inc. (www.reynencourt.com) makes it fast, easy and secure for law firms and in-house legal departments to discover, test, adopt and manage Artificial Intelligence, Smart Contracts and other new technologies. Our platform enables firms to run cloud-based applications either on-premises or within virtual private clouds under their own control -- thus giving access to modern software solutions without requiring a sacrifice of security or stability. The platform also takes time and costs out of traditional technology procurement and deployment processes by providing a content rich solution store together with tools and automation for testing and purchasing applications and utilities that drive interoperability between and among other applications as well as with a firm's primary systems and infrastructure. The platform also enables firms to comprehensively gather and analyze cost and usage metrics to aid in better predictability of IT software and infrastructure maintenance and expenditure. We are supported by a broad consortium of twenty of the largest global law firms. Clifford Chance, Latham & Watkins, Orrick and Nishimura & Asahi are investors in the company.
