Presidential Executive Order requires agencies to immediately shore up cyber defenses

Intensity Analytics

Explosion in demand for Intensity Analytics products expected as federal agencies and contractors seek new technology to easily implement in the next 180 days

TickStream does not require changes to existing infrastructure or user training, thereby enabling customers to avoid the long and costly implementations required by token or device systems.” — Jonathan Nystrom, CEO of Intensity Analytics

WARRENTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, May 12, President Biden issued an executive order directing federal agencies to immediately shore up their defenses against cyberattacks like those that recently interrupted operations at the Colonial Pipeline and thousands of users of SolarWinds Orion software. Among other considerations, this order required agencies to:• adopt multifactor authentication by November, 2021• establish multifactor, risk-based authentication, and conditional access across the enterprise• require continuous verification of the operational picture via real-time information from multiple sources… applied for every access decision, where the answers to the questions of who, what, when, where, and how are critical for appropriately allowing or denying access to resources…The Federal Government employs roughly 9 million people, including contractors. A very high percentage of them use Microsoft Windows. President Biden’s cybersecurity executive order included the following points, applicable to all 9 million users:1) Within 180 days of the date of this order, agencies shall adopt multifactor authentication and encryption for data at rest and in transit, to the maximum extent consistent with Federal records laws and other applicable laws.2) Heads of FCEB [Federal Civilian Executive Branch] Agencies shall provide reports to the Secretary of Homeland Security through the Director of CISA, the Director of OMB, and the APNSA on their respective agency’s progress in adopting multifactor authentication.The full force of the Federal Government is now driving adoption of new technologies that contribute to a Zero Trust security model. TickStream for Windows, from Intensity Analytics, is perfectly positioned for easy and fast deployment to meet these time-sensitive mandates. Asked what makes TickStream uniquely ready to meet this challenge, Intensity Analytics CEO, Jonathan Nystrom explained, “By design, TickStream works with what is already in place. It does not require changes to existing infrastructure or user training, thereby enabling customers to avoid the long and costly implementations required by token or device systems. Also, because we use physical behavioral metrics in our algorithms, our products inherently eliminate privacy concerns, making them preferable to legacy solutions, especially like special-hardware biometrics.” TickStream MFA solutions are also available as plugins for commonly used platforms. Procurement and deployment of TickStream is available through federal channels like Carahsoft (NASA SEWP) , Compendium Federal Technology, CyberConcierge , Sly Fox Solutions, and others.About Intensity Analytics CorporationIntensity Analytics Corporation, IA, is a software company focused on creating innovative technologies to identify people by analyzing physical efforts. IA provides a complete spectrum of privacy-respecting attribution, from the process of login authentication to the management of information as well as access to data. IA’s TickStreamplatform is ideal for securing remote work: frictionless to users and requires no special devices or hardware. IA has been issued several broad foundational patents covering the novel mathematics that makes the confirmation of unique human effort inexpensive, reliable and accurate. A Virginia-based company, with all software development done in the United States, Intensity Analytics is a recognized industry leader and pioneer that has solved critical cybersecurity issues. For more information, please visit intensityanalytics.com

Watch how TickStream for Windows delivers invisible, or frictionless, multifactor authentication for MS Windows and Active Directory. (35 seconds)