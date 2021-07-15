Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
July 15 State Board of Education Meeting to Be Held in Biloxi

UPDATE: July 15, 2021 

We are experiencing technical difficulties with the livestream of the Mississippi State Board of Education Meeting. The meeting is being recorded and will be posted later today. 

For Immediate Release: July 9, 2021

WHO: Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE)

WHAT: The regularly scheduled July 2021 meeting of the Mississippi State Board of Education will be held at the Biloxi Schools Performing Arts Center, Biloxi High School Campus, 1845 Tribe Drive, Biloxi, MS. The public is invited to view the meeting via live stream.

WHEN: 10 a.m., Thursday, July 15

 

