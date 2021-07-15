Resurfacing Work to Begin on Route 1005 (Churchview Road) in Bedford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Grannas Brothers Stone and Asphalt Co., Inc., of Hollidaysburg, will begin resurfacing Route 1005 (Churchview Road), between Routes 30 and 36 (Woodbury Pike) on Wednesday, July 21, in Snake Spring and South Woodbury Townships, Bedford County.

Traffic will be directed under daylight flagging operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles.

Overall work on this project consists of resurfacing, guiderail and sign upgrades, and drainage improvements.

All work on this approximately $1.8 million project is expected to be completed by September 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

