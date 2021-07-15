Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 19

Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 19, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity I-80 Mile Marker 78 to 83 Rose/ Pine Creek Patching SR 36 36 S of Punxsy Young Seal Coating SR 1010 Game School Road Snyder Bridge Maintenance SR 1830 Falls Creek Road Washington Seal Coating SR 3005 Pansy Ringgold Road Ringgold Shoulder Cutting SR 3011 Burkett Hollow Road Oliver/ Knox Shoulder Cutting SR 3014 Sprankles Mills Road Perry/ Oliver/ Ringgold Pipe Replacement SR 3017 Altman Avenue Extension Young/ Bell Pipe Replacement SR 3018 East Branch Road Oliver Shoulder Cutting SR 3029 Hoffman Hollow Road Oliver Shoulder Cutting SR 3031 Belshazzar Road Oliver/ Knox Shoulder Cutting Various Various Various General Maintenance Various Primary Various Mowing Various Various Various Sign Maintenance

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.