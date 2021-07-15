Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 19
Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 19, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|I-80
|Mile Marker 78 to 83
|Rose/ Pine Creek
|Patching
|SR 36
|36 S of Punxsy
|Young
|Seal Coating
|SR 1010
|Game School Road
|Snyder
|Bridge Maintenance
|SR 1830
|Falls Creek Road
|Washington
|Seal Coating
|SR 3005
|Pansy Ringgold Road
|Ringgold
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3011
|Burkett Hollow Road
|Oliver/ Knox
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3014
|Sprankles Mills Road
|
Perry/ Oliver/
Ringgold
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 3017
|Altman Avenue Extension
|Young/ Bell
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 3018
|East Branch Road
|Oliver
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3029
|Hoffman Hollow Road
|Oliver
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3031
|Belshazzar Road
|Oliver/ Knox
|Shoulder Cutting
|Various
|Various
|Various
|General Maintenance
|Various
|Primary
|Various
|Mowing
|Various
|Various
|Various
|Sign Maintenance
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.