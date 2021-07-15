Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 19

Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 19, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
I-80 Mile Marker 78 to 83 Rose/ Pine Creek Patching
SR 36 36 S of Punxsy Young Seal Coating
SR 1010 Game School Road Snyder Bridge Maintenance
SR 1830 Falls Creek Road Washington Seal Coating
SR 3005 Pansy Ringgold Road Ringgold Shoulder Cutting
SR 3011 Burkett Hollow Road Oliver/ Knox Shoulder Cutting
SR 3014 Sprankles Mills Road

Perry/ Oliver/

Ringgold

 Pipe Replacement
SR 3017 Altman Avenue Extension Young/ Bell Pipe Replacement
SR 3018 East Branch Road Oliver Shoulder Cutting
SR 3029 Hoffman Hollow Road Oliver Shoulder Cutting
SR 3031 Belshazzar Road Oliver/ Knox Shoulder Cutting
Various Various Various General Maintenance
Various Primary Various Mowing
Various Various Various Sign Maintenance

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.

