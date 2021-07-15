I-95 Lane Closures Scheduled This Weekend, Next Week for Construction on Four Improvement Projects in Philadelphia and Delaware Counties

07/15/2021 King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 motorists will encounter single and double lane closures in both directions at several locations in Philadelphia and Delaware counties for various construction activities under four separate improvement projects, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedule and locations are: Philadelphia: Saturday, July 17, from 1:30 AM to 11:00 AM, northbound I-95 will be reduced from three lanes-to-two in the work zone between the Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue interchanges for placement of the concrete deck on the new northbound I-95 bridge over VanKirk Street;

Monday, July 19, and Tuesday, July 20, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on northbound I-95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange for overhead ramp construction;

Wednesday, July 21, and Thursday, July 22, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange for overhead ramp construction;

Thursday, July 22, from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, northbound I-95 will be reduced from three lanes-to-two in the work zone between the Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue interchanges for placement of the concrete deck on the new northbound I-95 bridge over Comly Street. If weather causes cancelation of Thursday night’s operation, the work will take place during the same hours beginning at 7:00 PM Friday, July 23; and

Thursday, July 22, and Friday, July 23, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, southbound I-95 motorists will encounter a single lane closure between Market Street and 26th Street for traffic control removal. Delaware County: Monday, July 19, through Wednesday, July 21, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for saw cutting and temporary barrier installation;

Monday, July 19, through Wednesday, July 21, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for saw cutting and temporary barrier installation;

Monday, July 19, through Thursday, July 22, from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM, I-95 will be reduced to a single lane is both directions approaching the Commodore Barry Bridge for milling and paving;

Thursday, July 22, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for saw cutting and temporary barrier installation;

Friday, July 23, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) and Delaware state line for concrete patching; and

Friday, July 23, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) and Delaware state line for concrete patching; and

Friday, July 23, from 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) and Delaware state line for concrete patching. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. The overhead ramp work is part of the I-95 ramp replacement project at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange. The bridge construction is part of the project to reconstruct I-95 at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange. The traffic control removal on southbound I-95 is part of a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, Interstate 295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties. The saw cutting, temporary barrier installation and concrete patching operations are part of a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of I-95 in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, Delaware County.