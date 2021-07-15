Eastbound Main Street Reduced to One Lane Beginning Next Week for Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) Improvement Project in Norristown

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Main Street will be reduced to a single lane between Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and Barbadoes Street beginning Monday, July 19, for utility relocations under the ongoing Markley Street Improvement Project in Norristown, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closure will be in place weekdays from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, July 30.

In addition, parking will be temporarily restricted in the work area on both sides of Main Street during the utility operation.

Northbound U.S. 202 motorists headed to Norristown are advised to follow the project detour that uses DeKalb Pike starting in Bridgeport to avoid congestion at the Markley Street/Main Street Intersection on the north side of the Dannehower Bridge.

Since the start of work on the $24.5 million Section 510 project in early 2020, PennDOT’s contractor has completed reconstruction on the northbound side of Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) between Main and Elm streets, including construction of the northbound side of the new Stony Creek Bridge.

Reconstruction activities are now underway on the southbound side, including construction of the southbound bridge over Stony Creek. Improvements at Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) intersections with Main Street and Marshall Street also are under construction.

Allan Myers, LP, of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to be completed in late 2022.

This project is the second of two contracts to improve the Markley Street Corridor in Norristown. Markley Street was reconstructed and improved between Elm Street and Johnson Highway under a project that was completed in 2017.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

