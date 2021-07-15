Middlesex Barracks / Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302765
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 07/14/21 at approximately 0517 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: The Wine Vault, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/14/21 at approximately 0517 hours, the Vermont State
Police received a report of an unregistered alarm activation at The Wine Vault
in Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of a forced
entry into the building. The Vermont State Police is requesting the public's
assistance in identifying the suspect(s) involved. If anyone has information
regarding this incident, please contact the Vermont State Police Middlesex
Barracks at 802.229.9191.
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648