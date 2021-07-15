Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A302765

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Ryan Riegler                           

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/14/21 at approximately 0517 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: The Wine Vault, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/14/21 at approximately 0517 hours, the Vermont State

Police received a report of an unregistered alarm activation at The Wine Vault

in Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of a forced

entry into the building. The Vermont State Police is requesting the public's

assistance in identifying the suspect(s) involved. If anyone has information

regarding this incident, please contact the Vermont State Police Middlesex

Barracks at 802.229.9191.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

