The Delta 8 Expo Set to Transform Opinion of Controversial Delta 8 THC
Next stop is Orlando, Florida.SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, USA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MACE Media Group, the event giant known for The Original CBD Expo, announces a second location to the ONLY Delta 8 expo, this one in Southern California from Nov 5th - 6th. The southern California D8 Expo stop was announced shortly after the announcement of the inaugural Delta 8 Expo taking place in Orlando on August 27th – 28th. That show is tag teaming the 4th CBD Expo EAST in mirrored ballrooms in the DoubleTree.
“Delta-8 is everywhere, it is the newest most popular product but also comes with controversy as well. Some groups support it while others do not. Our purpose with the conference is to educate on what it is, where it comes from, is it legal, and how it affects the body. We are the only conference dedicated to Delta 8 and the minors and looking forward to bringing this event coast to coast.” said Celeste Miranda, CEO of MACE Media Group.
With the many issues surrounding the legality of Delta 8, it is crucial to know the medical facts behind minor cannabinoids. An educational experience is necessary as Delta-8 THC controversy rises. The purpose of the D8 Expo is to bring panelists, entrepreneurs, and leading researchers in the cannabinoid industry to share a distinct experience packed with vital information rich in science-based knowledge and the chance to build “a life-changing deal or connection”.
Trusted by more than 400 exhibitors, with over 17 years of experience, and 24 successful conferences MACE Media Group packs The Delta 8 conference exploring minors in a major way, with educational topics such as, How Does the Endocannabinoid System Work with Delta 8 THC? and The How, What, and Why of Delta 8 THC.
The group will soon be announcing 3 Delta 8 Expo tour stop locations in 2022.
About MACE MEDIA Group
MACE Media Group produces many trade events including Extraction Expo, Delta 8 Conference, and the Original CBD Expo. MACE Media Group is also the largest publisher in the cannabinoid space. Its premiere title, Terpenes and Testing Magazine, was the first industry trade publication devoted to cannabis science. Its sister publications, CBD Health & Wellness Magazine, and Extraction Magazine revolve around the growing cannabinoid industry to provide news on trending applications, medical research, and updates with laws and regulations.
