DNR monitoring insecticide release, cleanup after plane crash

CARROLL - Prior to an emergency landing yesterday, a crop duster released several gallons of insecticide near a private residence southwest of Swan Lake State Park.

The pilot estimated he released about 10 gallons of Lorsban and six gallons of Capture about an eighth mile from the park, near 220th Street and Mahogany Avenue.

The public should avoid this area while DNR investigates the incident and monitors the cleanup.

There are potential health risks to anyone who has direct contact with quantities of these chemicals. If you have questions about possible exposure, call the Poison Control Center at 800-222-1222. If calling from an out-of-state cell phone number, call 712-277-2222 to reach the Iowa Poison Control Center.

The plane is reportedly registered to Central Ag, LLC, of Corsica, S.D.

DNR will continue to oversee cleanup and may take appropriate enforcement action. The Federal Aviation Administration and Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will also be investigating.