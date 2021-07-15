Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,882 in the last 365 days.

Fish salvage order issued for South Butte Pond near Clayton

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued a salvage order for South Butte Pond west of Clayton effective July 15 to August 31, 2021.

Low water levels, diminished flows into pond, and elevated water temperatures have combined to create unsuitable conditions for trout within the 8-acre pond. The pond will likely be nearly dry by the end of July. A salvage order is warranted to maximize public use of these fish.

During the salvage order:

  • All bag, possession, size, and number limits are suspended.
  • Fish may be taken by any method except use of firearms, explosives, chemicals, or electric current.
  • A valid 2021 Idaho fishing license is still required.

For more information about this salvage order, contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.

For more on how fisheries managers consider these situations involving high temperatures, low water, and deciding what actions to take, see here.   

You just read:

Fish salvage order issued for South Butte Pond near Clayton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.