Louisville Ad Agency, Mightily, Announces Kevin Price as CXO, A Bold Hire That Proves They’re an Industry Trendsetter
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mightily, a full-service advertising agency and industry trendsetter servicing a notable national client base, announces hire of multi-award-winning creative director and industry veteran, Kevin Price, as Chief Experience Officer (CXO). The addition of Price to the Mightily Executive Team further elevates the already strong suite of services currently provided by the Louisville-based agency.
“Our success in this industry is a direct result of our ability to forecast trends and deliver a bespoke strategy to our clients with measurable results. Kevin’s addition to our team amplifies the very strengths of our business model and allows us to push the creative envelope even further. Kevin represents a challenge to the status quo and will elevate how we engage with the end consumer. His leadership style defines the very best of our industry, and reinforces our position as an agency who is not afraid to challenge clients to think beyond what is and think forward to what could be.” – Lesa Seibert, Mightily CEO
“Mightily has been taking bigger risks creatively in the industry over the past several years. I’m excited to bring my new fervor to a shop that embraces challenging ideas because I definitely don’t settle for the mundane,” Price said. “I’m driven by the notion that merely keeping up is falling behind. I still get somewhat envious when I see brands engaging people in a unique way regardless of platform, and I’m driven by the idea of being part of a team that produces cutting-edge work that puts the rest of the industry on notice.” – Kevin Price, Mightily CXO
Price, an Oklahoma State grad, who proudly self refers as an “Okie”, joins Mightily after nearly 15 years at Doe-Anderson, where he served as Senior Vice President, Executive Creative Director for Digital. He brings to the table a depth of knowledge and experience, with a focus to “make the internet and its digital touch points as delightful and inviting as a warm blanket.” Price will also oversee mentoring, professional, and leadership enhancement platforms within the Company.
Price’s professional portfolio includes previous positions at Maker’s Mark, Carrier, Legent Bourbon, Texas Roadhouse, Triumph Motorcycles, Kohler, Umbro, Purina, Maui Jim, Baptist Health, Independence Bank, Central Bank, Goodwood Beer, Kentucky State, Bluegrass Cellular, ADP, Bionic Gloves, Jim Beam, Knob Creek, Laphroaig, Basil Hayden’s, Bubba’s 33, Schott, Bellarmine University, Daytona Beach, and Humana.
Kevin Price also holds notable awards from One Show, Communication Arts, Graphis, The Dieline, The Addys, Awwwards, and the Webbys.
“I’ve admired and respected Kevin’s work for years. I couldn’t be more excited about partnering with him in his new role at Mightily. His depth and knowledge as a digital trendsetter will have a transformative effect on how our clients' brands connect with consumers in every nook and cranny of the digital world.” - Rankin Mapother, Mightily CCO
About Mightily
“Anti-established since 2013,” Mightily quickly garnered attention in Louisville and the industry with its recognizable aesthetic and creative attitude, servicing clients with brand strategy and identity, creative writing, customer experiences, websites, marketing strategy and consulting, research, media buying, and social media consulting and management.
Clients include Crosley Radio, Louisville Ballet, Pixel8 by Seagate, Southern Comfort, Home of the Innocents, Belle of Louisville, Metro United Way, Park Community Credit Union, Hosparus Health, Pallitus Health Partners, Zappos! Unboxed, Zappos! Outlet, The Parklands, New Directions Housing Corporation, HR Affiliates, Greater Louisville Inc., Frost Brown Todd, APH, and Eckerts.
Niki Dec
