Growing with The Madras Tribune
Deri Lorus online news startup, The Madras Tribune has went into a extent voice of regional and international coverage in the English news media.CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deri Lorus online news startup, The Madras Tribune has went into a extent voice of regional and international coverage in the English news media.
The Madras Tribune started as an online news website on July 1st, 2021. It was founded and operated by Deri Lorus. On speaking about the name of the company, The word "Madras" was the shortened name of the fishing village Madrasapatinam, which was called as Chennai in the twentieth century. Deri liked to have the name for his company as "The Madras Tribune" because, he was born in Madras (Chennai). He was inspired by The News Minute to startup his online news website. So, he independently started his own presence for his company as quick as possible. He was maintaining the company by himself.
The company has Twitter handle, Facebook Page and Instagram account. @madrastribune is the username for all the social media handles.
The Madras Tribune has user friendly interface and supports dark mode from the late evening 6pm to morning 6am. It was completely designed for the readers to look on the contents without any reading issues.
Recently, he made an affiliate partner program/tie up with EIN Presswire, which is owned by David Rothstein.
