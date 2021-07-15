» News » 2021 » Wakonda State Park hosts Stars and the Night Sky p...

Wakonda State Park hosts Stars and the Night Sky program July 18

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, July 15, 2021 – Wakonda State Park invites the public to join Robert Sadler, professor of physical science at Culver-Stockton College, for a multimedia talk about the life cycle of stars in our galaxy at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18.

Topics of the program will include stars, red giants, white dwarfs, supernovas, neutron stars, pulsars and black holes. The last portion of the program will cover the objects in the night sky observable from the latitudes of northeast Missouri.

Participants will be given a star map and suggestions for locating constellations, asterisms and other bright objects in the July sky. Weather permitting, a sky-viewing session will be held after the program.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Wakonda State Park is located at 32836 State Park Road in LaGrange. For more information about the public meeting or other events at the park, call 573-655-2280.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

