First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site hosts Thomas Hart Benton mural traveling exhibit July 17

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 15, 2021 – The interpretive staff at First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site invites the public to view the traveling exhibit “A Social History of Missouri: Thomas Hart Benton’s Mural” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17.

The exhibit is a scaled replica of the Thomas Hart Benton mural, which is displayed in the Missouri Capitol. Commissioned in 1935 and completed in 1936, the mural explores the history and tales of Missouri's past.

The exhibit will be set up in the backyard of the historic site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (weather permitting), and visitors are encouraged to look and discover on their own. Staff will be present to provide short programs and answer questions.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

This is one of many events Missouri State Parks is hosting to commemorate the state's bicentennial. To see a complete list of bicentennial-related events and learn more the commemoration, visit: mostateparks.com/bicentennial.

The First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site is located at 200 S. Main St. in St. Charles. For more information about the event, call the First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site at 636-940-3322.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

