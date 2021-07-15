G&F Encourages Attendance At Elk Feedgrounds Meetings

Meetings will be in-person, no online option, but recorded

Jackson -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is encouraging members of the public to attend one of the upcoming meetings to begin Phase II of the public collaborative process on elk feedground management. Elk Feedgrounds - A challenge we can take on began last fall with initial shared-learning sessions. This summer, Phase II begins with six public meetings held across the state to outline stakeholder and public involvement.

“Phase II is designed to have more in-depth engagement with various stakeholder groups on elk feedgrounds management,” said Scott Edberg, Game and Fish deputy chief of wildlife and chair of the elk feedgrounds steering team. “We will provide additional opportunities for shared-learning on issues that were identified by participants as an outcome of Phase I.”

All planned public meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held in-person:

July 27 - Laramie, Laramie Game and Fish Office, 1212 S. Adams St.

July 28 - Rock Springs, Rock Springs Public Library - Ferrero Room, 400 C Street

July 29 - Casper, Casper Game and Fish Office – Pronghorn Room, 3030 Energy Ln.

Aug. 3 - Afton, Afton Wyoming Civic Center – Room 125 A and B, 150 S. Washington St.

Aug. 4 - Pinedale, Sublette County Weed and Pest, 12 S. Bench Road

Aug. 5 - Jackson, Jackson Hole Conference Center, 920 West Broadway

Meetings will be facilitated by Tara Kuipers Consulting, an independent firm based in Cody.

Phase II will build off the information provided in Phase I. Recordings of the Phase I presentations can be found on the Elk Feedgrounds Public Collaborative webpage as well as a summary report of Phase I.

“We had great dialogue with the public in Phase I and are excited to build upon that momentum in Phase II,” Edberg said. “We look forward to the public’s ideas and feedback. The department is interested in multiple perspectives to take into consideration during the development of the elk feedgrounds management plan.”

Ultimately, the Game and Fish led-process will produce a long-term management plan for elk feedgrounds managed by the department. The draft management plan is tentatively planned to go in front of the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission for approval in the spring of 2023.

To learn more and get involved visit the Elk Feedgrounds Public Collaborative webpage.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at 307-249-5811. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

