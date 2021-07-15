Merit Logistics Appoints Matt Alexander as Vice President of Operations
Matt brings over 25 years of senior operations management experience to Merit and a proven track record for driving operational excellence.SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merit Logistics, a national third-party warehouse services provider, announces the appointment of Matt Alexander as Vice President of Operations. Matt will be overseeing operations for over 90 customer warehouse locations nationwide, ensuring smooth implementation of services for new sites, and seeking to grow leadership from within the operational ranks. He will report to the COO, Vern Malpass, and is a member of Merit Logistics’ core executive team.
Matt joins Merit Logistics with more than 25 years of senior and executive management experience in grocery and food service operations. He spent more than 20 years at ALDI USA where he began as a District Manager responsible for overseeing 4-6 store locations and providing leadership to managers in the areas of customer service, store operations, and financial improvement. He was promoted to Director of Warehouse and Logistics, a role in which he oversaw ALDI’s distribution center operations for a region that grew from 40 to 325 employees and 26 to 110 stores during his tenure. Subsequently, he served as Broadline Director at US Foods, where he was responsible for supporting the operations of their warehouses across the country; building and executing market plans; supervising team priorities; and promoting a culture focused on employees and safety. He most recently served as Director of Operations for US Foods’ 450,000 sq. ft warehouse facility in Manassas, VA, a facility that services more than 2,500 customers, including hospitals, restaurants, schools, caterers, and military bases. The facility operates 24x7 with more than 110 warehouse employees and 125 drivers.
“I look forward to continuing to service Merit Logistics’ customers with excellence, while also building our leadership team, so that we will continue to improve and develop operationally. I will be proactively working with my team of regional directors to strengthen hiring efforts as well as the training and retention of over 2,000 associates in the field,” said Matt.
“Matt is a strong leader with an impressive professional legacy of driving change, results, and operational success in the grocery and food business. We value his open and honest management style, which has proven instrumental in developing teams and growing revenue at the companies where he has served in key management roles. I am very pleased by his decision to join our team and the passion and acumen he will bring to this pivotal role with Merit,” said Cesar Scolari, Merit Logistics’ CEO.
About Merit Logistics, LLC
Merit Logistics is a third-party service provider based in southern California that delivers comprehensive warehouse services and freight handling for the nation’s leading retailers and distributors. The company offers next-generation supply chain solutions and services that are driving peak performance, throughput, and profitability for their clients. An independently-owned and operated company, Merit Logistics takes pride in its culture of continuous improvement and innovation leadership. Merit’s Meritrax Security division, in keeping with the company’s core values, offers distribution centers and manufacturing plants nationwide a comprehensive and technology-driven approach to security. For more information, visit www.MeritLogistics.com
For more information, contact:
Jessica Andrews
Director of Marketing
949-481-0685 x612
jandrews@meritlogistics.com
Jessica Andrews
Merit Logistics
+1 949-481-0685
jandrews@meritlogistics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter