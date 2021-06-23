Merit Logistics is Named to Food Logistics' 2021 Top Green Providers List
Merit Logistics is honored with Top Green Provider award for providing sustainable services and solutions to the cold food and beverage industrySAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, US, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merit Logistics, a national third-party warehouse services provider, has been named to Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers list. Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain.
Merit Logistics’ is being recognized as a leading green provider for their proprietary warehouse labor management system called MOS. This state-of-the-art platform is the backbone of the company’s warehouse services offering. Many of the largest grocery chains and cold storage warehouses rely on Merit Logistics to provide freight handling and warehouse services for their distribution centers nationwide. MOS is a green technology solution that facilitates a fully paperless work environment and creates measurable improvements to warehouse operating efficiencies. The platform is designed to eliminate the paper processes typically involved in warehouse hiring, reporting, billing/invoicing, and freight unloading payments and receipt handling. In addition, MOS provides Merit onsite managers with live dashboard reporting, gate-to-gate tracking, and performance insights that serve to minimize dwell times, accelerate door turns, and reduce the carbon footprints of carriers and Merit client distribution centers.
Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers list recognizes those companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry. The editorial staff evaluates a company’s participation in such programs as the EPA’s SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy saving installations and retrofits; and other means of producing measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few. The recipients of this year’s award are being profiled in the June 2021 print issue of Food Logistics.
"When the pandemic hit, I thought for sure that sustainability would be pushed to the wayside. But, in fact, the complete opposite happened. And, I couldn’t be more appreciative of the supply chain industry’s efforts in making sustainability top of mind in every aspect of their organization despite the many supply chain disruptions they continue to face,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Sustainability is the key to success, and the recipients of this year’s award prove that when sustainability matters to them, they will continue do great things and make a difference in the industry.”
Cesar Scolari, Merit Logistics’ CEO, said, “We appreciate being honored with Food Logistics’ Top Green Provider award. Our MOS platform is a leading green technology for our industry. We keep the technology in continuous development and have energy-saving software updates planned for later this year. Our ongoing development efforts with MOS reflect the Merit culture of continuous improvement through innovation and our ongoing commitment to creating efficient, environmentally-responsible operations for our clients and the food and beverage supply chain.”
About Merit Logistics, LLC
Merit Logistics is a third-party service provider based in southern California that delivers comprehensive, leading-edge warehouse services and freight handling for the nation’s leading retailers and distributors. The company offers next-generation supply chain solutions and services that are driving peak performance, throughput, and profitability for their clients. An independently owned and operated company, Merit Logistics takes pride in its culture of continual improvement and innovation leadership. Merit’s Meritrax Security division, in keeping with the company’s core values, offers distribution centers and manufacturing plants nationwide a comprehensive and technology-driven approach to security. For more information, visit www.meritlogistics.com
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.
