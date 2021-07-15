Experts to Share How to Manage and Develop Inherited Localization Tech Stacks
Industry thought leaders to present best practices for achieving a future-proofed technology platform ready to handle multiple languages and content typesNEW YORK, NY, USA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building a localization tech stack from scratch is rare – unless you’re starting a new company. Chances are most localization and translation professionals have inherited someone else’s decisions and technology purchases. When building and developing an established tech stack, how can it be changed without breaking everything, as well as scale for future business requirements?’
Localization industry thought leaders Loy Searle, Senior Director of Localization and Global Content at Workday, and Darin Goble, VP of Solutions at Welocalize, will host a webinar, “Breaking the Concrete on Inherited Tech Stacks,” on July 27 at 12:00 PM EST to share how to achieve a scalable, future-proofed technology platform ready to handle multiple languages and content types.
During the one-hour webinar attendees will benefit from localization tech stack best practices and insights, including:
• How to approach an entrenched tech stack and instigate change.
• Knowing and understanding what you have inherited and why. Not every localization manager is a technology whizz or engineer.
• Developing a roadmap for your localization tech stack. Mapping the tech stack to meet future business needs and desired outcomes.
• Tackling change management and convincing people – understanding politics and managing multiple stakeholders.
• Future-proofing – anticipating the next best thing and making sure your tech stack can cope.
Interested attendees can register for “Breaking the Concrete on Inherited Tech Stacks” here.
About the Speakers
Darin Goble, Vice President, Solutions, Welocalize, has over 25 years’ experience producing global-ready localization solutions for leading global brands. He heads up Welocalize’s Solutions team and is responsible for deploying innovation and technology to Welocalize clients all over the world.
Loy Searle, Senior Director of Localization + Global Content, Workday, has been a globalization and content industry leader for over 20 years. She has previously worked at Google as Head of Global Localization Production and Intuit as Director of the Globalization Center of Excellence. Today at Workday, Loy’s team is building a localization and content center of excellence to scale and support the company’s expansion goals. Loy is a board member at Women in Localization.
About Welocalize
Welocalize, Inc., founded in 1997, offers innovative language services to help global brands reach audiences around the world in more than 250 languages. The company provides translation and localization services, linguistic talent management, language tools, automation and technology, quality, and program management. Its range of managed language services include machine translation, digital marketing, validation and testing, interpreting, multilingual data training, and enterprise translation management technologies. Welocalize is ranked as one of the world’s largest LSPs by language industry intelligence firms CSA Research, Nimdzi, and Slator. welocalize.com
Louise Law
Welocalize
email us here