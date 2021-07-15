Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,894 in the last 365 days.

2021-07-15 09:58:11.233 7-Eleven in Lemay Sells $55,558 Winning Scratchers Ticket

2021-07-15 09:58:11.233

Story Photo

The 7-Eleven located at 260 Hoffmeister Ave. in Lemay sold a Missouri Lottery “Bingo Plus” Scratchers ticket worth $55,558, one of six top prizes offered in the game.

St. Louis resident Larry Musick claimed the prize in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on July 6.           

“Bingo Plus” is a $3 game with more than $4.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including prizes of $55,558 and $25,003.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

You just read:

2021-07-15 09:58:11.233 7-Eleven in Lemay Sells $55,558 Winning Scratchers Ticket

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.