2021-07-15 09:58:11.233 7-Eleven in Lemay Sells $55,558 Winning Scratchers Ticket

2021-07-15 09:58:11.233

The 7-Eleven located at 260 Hoffmeister Ave. in Lemay sold a Missouri Lottery “Bingo Plus” Scratchers ticket worth $55,558, one of six top prizes offered in the game.

St. Louis resident Larry Musick claimed the prize in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on July 6.

“Bingo Plus” is a $3 game with more than $4.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including prizes of $55,558 and $25,003.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.