MDA Awards $95,000 to Combat Noxious Weeds

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded $95,000 to combat noxious weeds across Minnesota. Twenty projects are being funded though the 2021 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant.

The money, awarded to cities, counties, townships, conservation districts, and tribal nations, will be used to purchase equipment and supplies, conduct mapping and outreach activities, and hire private applicators to manage noxious weeds.

Noxious weeds are plants that have the potential or are known to be harmful to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock, or other property. There are currently 48 plants on Minnesota’s Noxious Weed List.

Grant projects were awarded up to $5,000 to be spent in one year to support local activity.

The MDA has awarded over $1 million since 2017 to local municipalities and tribal nations for projects that focus on noxious weeds throughout the state.

Visit the MDA website to learn more about the state’s Noxious Weed Program.

Organization Award Amount Project Title Anoka Conservation District $5,000 Invasive Species Control in Anoka County Phase 2 Becker SWCD $5,000 2021 Becker County Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant MDA Grant Carver County $5,000 Carver County Noxious Weed Management Project City of Hill City $3,100 Hill City Buckthorn Control City of Lewiston $5,000 Prairie Trails Park Cleanup Clay SWCD $5,000 Eradicate Poison Hemlock Cook County SWCD $5,000 Protecting the Intrinsic Qualities of the Gunflint Trail Scenic Byway by Managing Invasive Species Forest Township $5,000 Forest Township: Noxious Weed Eradication, Treatment, and Education Houston County Environmental Services $5,000 Control of Japanese Hops Along the Root River Corridor in Houston County Koochiching County $5,000 2021 Koochiching County Noxious Weed Grant North St. Louis SWCD $5,000 Ely Area Woody Invasive Species Removal Project Pennington SWCD $5,000 Pennington County Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Inventory Pope SWCD $5,000 Pope-Swift Cooperative Weed Management Area 2021 Prairie Island Indian Community $5,000 Tribal Noxious Weed Management Project Ramsey County $5,000 Ramsey County Noxious Weed Grant 2021 Scott SWCD $2,000 Scott Cooperative Weed Management Area Wild Parsnip Management Stearns County $5,000 Stearns County Rough Potato Wabasha SWCD $5,000 Bohemian Knotweed Management at Hammond Creek Washington Conservation District $5,000 Emerging Invasive Species in Washington County Watonwan County $5,000 Watonwan County Noxious Weed Program

Media Contact Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications 651-201-6185 Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us