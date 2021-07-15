Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-75 emergency repairs in Chippewa County start July 20

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Chippewa

HIGHWAY: I-75

CLOSEST TOWNS: Rudyard, Kincheloe

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, July 20, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

PROJECT: In response to pavement depressions and voids that developed at a culvert on I-75 at the north branch of the Munuscong River, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing about $118,000 to make emergency pavement repairs. The contractor will be injecting polyurethane material to fill voids in the ground and stabilize the pavement.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane will be closed on both northbound and southbound I-75 for the duration of the work.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project is necessary for continued safe operation of the roadway.  

