Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,889 in the last 365 days.

M-28 resurfacing in Schoolcraft County starts July 19

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Schoolcraft

HIGHWAY: M-28

CLOSEST TOWN: Seney

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, July 19, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Wednesday, July 28, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing about $140,000 to resurface about a half-mile of M-28 east of Seney in Schoolcraft County. The project includes cold milling, asphalt resurfacing, and pavement markings.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One alternating lane will be open on M-28 using traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety.

You just read:

M-28 resurfacing in Schoolcraft County starts July 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.