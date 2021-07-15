M-28 resurfacing in Schoolcraft County starts July 19
COUNTY: Schoolcraft
HIGHWAY: M-28
CLOSEST TOWN: Seney
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, July 19, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Wednesday, July 28, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing about $140,000 to resurface about a half-mile of M-28 east of Seney in Schoolcraft County. The project includes cold milling, asphalt resurfacing, and pavement markings.
The project map is available on Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One alternating lane will be open on M-28 using traffic regulators.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety.