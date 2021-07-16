Red Rum Music Festival Brings Live Music Back to Augusta, Maine

The festival is part of the "Next From Nashville" tour organized by hometown "Hero" Dom Colizzi.

AUGUSTA, MAINE, USA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Red Rum Music Festival is back and set to rock the socks off of Augusta, Maine on September 4th 2021. Featuring a stacked cast of musicians including Secondhand Serenade, Ryan Robinette, Kaylee Rose and Radio Romance among other talented performers, the Red Rum Music Festival is certain to reignite the fire of passion for Music and Arts in the area.

The event, which is part of the “Next From Nashville” tour, will be held at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, September 4th. It’ll be a day packed full of music and fun, so If you’re in Maine and want to support your local music scene, buy a ticket today before they are gone.

The Goal of the Red Rum Music Festival

According to Red Rum Festival organizer and performer Dom Colizzi, the event aims to bring about a revival of music and arts in his hometown. In his own words, "This music festival means far more to me than just a concert with a bunch of bands, this is a revival of Music and Arts back in my hometown. Especially after Covid, I just want to give a platform for Artists, many of them being my friends, to do what they love and give the local businesses of Augusta, Maine something to be excited about."

In an effort to see that goal achieved, an impressive lineup of performers has been assembled to perform at the festival, including Secondhand Serenade, Ryan Robinette, Radio Romance, Kaylee Rose, Enzo, Isaac Geralds, the Tyler Healy Band, Nestor Andress, Rob Burnell, Ed Roman, Dylan Brann, Fireball Creek and Dom Colizzi himself.

Tickets to the Red Rum Festival will go on sale starting Friday, July 16th from Dom Colizzi’s website here https://www.domcolizzi.com/events/red-rum-tour-augusta-maine and on Ticketmaster.com.

For more information regarding the Red Rum Festival, refer to the event Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RedRumMusicFestival.

ABOUT DOM COLIZZI:

In 2015, Dom Colizzi was the subject of an independent short film directed by Zane Stephens (Vampire Diaries, The Internship.) Colizzi’s music was also featured in the film, titled “Somebody’s Hero.” Dom has since composed two additional movie soundtracks, as well as being a featured lead in the Nashville Stormlight Pictures series, “Twelve.” His single "Demons" reached the top of the international iTunes charts. It has received worldwide airplay and charting.

In addition to being a vocalist, writer and producer, Dom Colizzi is a multi-instrumentalist, playing piano, guitar and percussion. Colizzi is signed as a composer/producer with The Score Keepers for Sync Licensing. He lives in Nashville with his wife and three children.

