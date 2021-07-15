Michem® Guard Produces Outstanding Matting and Abrasion Resistance in Wood Varnishes

Michelman Michem Guard 200 and 201

Michem® Guard 200 and 201 are two of the newest additions to Michelman’s line of Michem® Guard brand waterborne dispersions.

Formulated for use in water-based wood varnishes for flooring and other interior and exterior applications, the additives are used to produce superior matting and abrasion resistance.” — Ms. Doreen Stanley

Michem® Guard 200 is formulated for use in urethane/acrylic floor varnishes, while Michem® Guard 201 is used in acrylic/urethane interior and exterior varnishes. Both produce a remarkable matting effect, resulting in a more natural-appearing surface. Michem® Guard 200 also demonstrates excellent abrasion resistance.

Convenient and easy-to-use, each matting agent is added at 3%-10% solids on solids. In addition, both products are compatible with silica and other additives.

Michelman’s Michem® Guard family of waterborne dispersions are used by leading paint and coating manufacturers for their ability to add optimum slip, abrasion, mar, and block resistance, and provide a matting effect without using solvents.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. Leading manufacturers worldwide use the company’s surface additives and polymeric binders to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is an innovator in developing barrier and functional coatings and digital printing press primers used to produce consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe, & Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.