Midland Trust Launches Scholarship Opportunity

Midland Trust Logo

Midland offers a $500 scholarship opportunity to FGCU students earning a degree with a focus in accounting, finance, or management.

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland Trust is now offering a $500 college scholarship opportunity to FGCU students earning a degree with a focus in accounting, finance, or management. This scholarship is open now through October 31, 2021.

To be eligible, applicants must be US residents or have a valid student visa. They must be enrolled at FGCU (Florida Gulf Coast University) for the Spring 2022 semester and working toward a degree in either accounting, finance, or management. Applicants must have a GPA of at least 3.0 at the time of application.

Applicants must submit an essay of 500 words or more. Midland provides three essay prompts from which to choose.

Entrants will fill out a simple application on the Midland Trust website and upload their essays.

Submissions will be reviewed by the Midland Scholarship Committee after the October deadline, and a winner will be selected and notified by November 30, 2021.

In conjunction with this scholarship opportunity, Midland is also offering an internship opportunity. Applicants will be considered for the internship if they elect so on the scholarship application. Midland’s internship program is a great way to introduce accounting, finance, and management majors to a niche financial company. They will experience many facets within our business and should be well prepared for a professional career whether it be at Midland or elsewhere.

About Midland Trust

Midland Trust is a national financial services company located in Fort Myers that facilitates self-directed IRAs and 1031 exchanges. They specialize in holding alternative assets like real estate, precious metals, private stock, and other non-public offerings within IRA accounts. Midland is an employee-owned company that celebrates its employees’ achievements and clients’ success.