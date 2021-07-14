2021-07-14 08:36:40.57 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Jefferson City

2021-07-14 08:36:40.57

Daniel McQuirter of Las Vegas, Nevada won one of six $100,000 top prizes on the Missouri Lottery’s “Black Pearls” Scratchers game.

McQuirter purchased the winning ticket at Eagle Stop, 3505 Missouri Blvd., in Jefferson City.

“Black Pearls” is a $5 game with more than $9.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including four more top prizes of $100,000 and two additional prizes of $20,000.

Through Aug. 17, all active Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can also be entered into players’ My Lottery Players Club accounts for a chance to win a $32,000 taxes-paid outdoor-living allowance or a $1,000 cash prize in “The Great Outdoors” summer promotion.

In FY20, players in Cole County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $14.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $3.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.