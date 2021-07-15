University Is Making a PhD Mandatory for the Position of an Assistant Professor from 2021
Currently, those who hold a Ph.D. degree or are NET qualified with a master’s degree are eligible to apply for assistant professor in universities.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA , July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier the UGC had asked the stakeholders for comments on a Draft UGC regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education.
According to the draft the National Eligibility Test will remain the minimum eligibility test for appointment of assistant professor and equivalent positions. A PhD degree will be a mandatory qualification for the appointment and promotion to the post of professors. It also adds that PhD degree shall be a mandatory qualification for direct recruitment to the post of assistant professor in universities. PhD has been made mandatory for recruitment of teachers in universities from 2021 and cracking the National Eligibility Test would not be accepted as the only eligibility criteria.
According to the reports, the rule which was introduced will be implemented this year. Currently, those who hold a PhD degree or are NET qualified with a master’s degree are eligible to apply for assistant professor, the entry-level position, in universities. In 2018, these new regulations of the University Grants Commission were announced. He stated that the new recruitment for universities will be only PhD holders and they have given time of three years. So, from 2021, an assistant professor’s entry level position will have to hold PhDs.
Dr. Prakash Bhosale raises various issues about aspiring academicians further he said, “The whole effort from the government is to improve the quality of higher education and to attract and retain the best talent in the country. All the incentives of earlier regulations should be maintained, a group of PhD fellows coming together on social media platforms to help each other. Now college teachers would not have to mandatorily do research but will have to essentially concentrate and give better education to undergraduate students.”
Dr. Prakash Bhosale
BBG EBRANDING MEDIA
+91 8097027355
press@bbgebranding.com