The Executive Group Director of Engineering & Managing Director at MBDA UK Announced to Speak at Defence Safety 2021
SMi Group reports: MBDA has been announced to sponsor, speak and exhibit at the Defence Safety 2021 conference in London this October.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is pleased to announce the participation of Chris Allam, Executive Group Director of Engineering & Managing Director at MBDA UK, for the Defence Safety Conference on 4th and 5th October 2021 in London, UK.
For commercial organisations, it is £1499 and for all military and government personnel, it is free to register. There is a £100 early bird saving ending 31st August 2021. Register at http://www.defencesafety.com/PR3.
Chris Allam joined MBDA on 1st January 2018 to take up the appointment of Executive Group Director Engineering and UK Managing Director. Chris worked for BAE Systems from 1988 - 2017. His last appointment in BAE Systems was Managing Director Future Programmes and Services, and Engineering Director for the Military Air and Information Business. Through his Executive Group Director role, Chris is head of the company’s Engineering Directorate and responsible for engineering across the Group, including delivery, capability development, and professional standards. As Managing Director of MBDA UK, Chris will be the senior representative of MBDA in the UK and responsible for the high-level relationships between MBDA and the UK customer and industrial community.
MBDA will be sponsoring, exhibiting, and taking part in an industry panel debate on day two of the conference on 'Delivering an all-inclusive safety culture across the UK defence industry'.
The international senior speaker line-up this year consists of speakers from 10 countries, including the UK, the US, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Sweden, Australia, Canada, Netherlands, Norway, and New Zealand. The brochure is available at http://www.defencesafety.com/PR3.
A snapshot of the past attendees for the Defence Safety conference include: Abbott Risk Consulting Ltd | Adelard LLP | ADS Group Limited | Army Air Corps | Army Headquarters | Army HQ | Australian Air Force | Austrian MoD | Babcock Aviation | Babcock International Group | BAE Systems | Baines Simmons Ltd | BMT Defence and Security UK | Boeing Defence UK Ltd | British Army | Burgess Consulting | Canadian Armed Forces | CGR | CTI-AIS | DE&S UK MoD | Defence Accident Investigation Branch | Defence Equipment and Support | Department of National Defence | DSAE | Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands | French Armed Forces | General Dynamics Land Systems UK | German Ministry of Defence | Global Data Headquarters | HQ Force Troops Command | Italian Air Force | Italian Armed Forces | Italian Ministry of Defence | Leonardo | Leonardo Helicopters UK | Lockheed Martin UK | Maritime and Coastguard Agency | MBDA Missile Systems | Military Aviation Authority | Navy Command Headquarters | Navy Command HQ | Navy Safety Centre | Netherlands Army | Netherlands Ministry of Defence | New Zealand Defence Force | Norwegian Armed Forces | Norwegian Army | Norwegian Defence Staff | Nova Systems | NSF-Arlington | Office of the Secretary of Defense (Personnel Readiness & Safety) | QinetiQ | RAF High Wycombe | RAF Waddington | Rolls Royce | Royal Air Force | Royal Australian Navy | Royal Navy | Royal Netherlands Army | Royal New Zealand Navy | Republic of Singapore Air Force | Royal Saudi Air Force | RPS Consultants Ltd | Spanish Ministry of Defence | Staff Field Army | Swedish Air Force | Swedish Armed Forces HQ | Thales UK | The Pentagon | TLM Nexus | UK Ministry of Defence | United Arab Emirates Embassy-The Military Attache’s Office | US Department of Defense | US Marine Corps | US Air Force | US Army Combat Readiness Center | US Army Safety Centre | US Navy | West Keeble Ltd and much more.
Defence Safety Conference
4th-5th October 2021
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
Gold Sponsor: Babcock Nuclear
Sponsors: Abbott Risk Consulting, BMT, MBDA, tlmNexus
To sponsor, speak and/or exhibit at this event, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For all media enquiries, contact Trizsa Ardael on +44 (0) 20 7827 6086 or email mardael@smi-online.co.uk
