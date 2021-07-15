Vermiculite Market Trends Involve 3D Printing Technology

Vermiculite Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Vermiculite Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modular components design with 3D printing is being widely used in the mining industry. 3D printing technology enables companies in remote locations to manufacture critical parts onsite as per the requirement, thereby reducing delays due to unplanned maintenance and also eliminates the need for holding inventories. Miners are relying on advanced heavy lift transport to move modular equipment to remote sites. This technology enables miners to construct processing units in low-cost factories elsewhere, thus avoiding expensive onsite construction of modular equipment.

The vermiculite market consists of sales of vermiculite by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine vermiculite, which is used in agriculture, automotive, chemical packaging, construction, fire protection, and other applications.

The global vermiculite market is segmented by type into large grade vermiculite, fine and finer grade vermiculite, medium grade vermiculite, by product into crude vermiculite, exfoliated vermiculite, and by end-user industry into chemical, agriculture, automotive, construction, others.

Read More On The Vermiculite Global Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vermiculite-global-market-report

The global vermiculite market is expected to grow from $0.24 billion in 2020 to $0.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global vermiculite market, accounting for 27% of the market in 2020. Western Europe is the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global market. Middle East is the smallest region in the global vermiculite market.

The major players covered in the global perlite and vermiculite market are Palabora Mining Company, Samrec Vermiculite, Virginia Vermiculite Llc, UBM União Brasileira de Mineração S.A., JSC Kovdorsluda.

Vermiculite Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vermiculite global market overview, forecast vermiculite global market size and growth for the whole market, vermiculite global market segments, and geographies, vermiculite market trends, vermiculite market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Vermiculite Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3543&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Vermiculite Mining Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vermiculite-mining-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Mining Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mining-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/