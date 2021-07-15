St. Johnsbury / Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A403328

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/15/21 at 0026 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Charles Street, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Christopher Coughlin

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, Vermont

VICTIM: Scott Lawrence/ Mariah Almy

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/15/21, at 0026 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a residence on Charles Street in Lyndon, Vermont for a report of an active burglary. The victims reported that he took their nephews phone, watch and fishing bag while in the residence. This male was later identified as Christopher Coughlin. Before Coughlin took off on foot, he offered to sell drugs to the homeowners. Troopers drove around for 30 minutes looking for the male and the victims helped locate him inside another residents car on Charles Street. Coughlin was highly impaired on drugs when he was taken into custody. It was suspected that Coughlin broke into another residence as well. Coughlin was held on $5,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/21 at 1230 pm

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Vermont Corrections

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

