St. Johnsbury / Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A403328

TROOPER: David Garces                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/15/21 at 0026 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Charles Street, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED:  Christopher Coughlin                                              

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Scott Lawrence/ Mariah Almy

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/15/21, at 0026 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a residence on Charles Street in Lyndon, Vermont for a report of an active burglary. The victims reported that he took their nephews phone, watch and fishing bag while in the residence.  This male was later identified as Christopher Coughlin. Before Coughlin took off on foot, he offered to sell drugs to the homeowners. Troopers drove around for 30 minutes looking for the male and the victims helped locate him inside another residents car on Charles Street. Coughlin was highly impaired on drugs when he was taken into custody. It was suspected that Coughlin broke into another residence as well. Coughlin was held on $5,000 bail.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/15/21 at 1230 pm         

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Vermont Corrections     

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

