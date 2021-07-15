St. Johnsbury / Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A403328
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/15/21 at 0026 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Charles Street, Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Christopher Coughlin
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, Vermont
VICTIM: Scott Lawrence/ Mariah Almy
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/15/21, at 0026 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a residence on Charles Street in Lyndon, Vermont for a report of an active burglary. The victims reported that he took their nephews phone, watch and fishing bag while in the residence. This male was later identified as Christopher Coughlin. Before Coughlin took off on foot, he offered to sell drugs to the homeowners. Troopers drove around for 30 minutes looking for the male and the victims helped locate him inside another residents car on Charles Street. Coughlin was highly impaired on drugs when he was taken into custody. It was suspected that Coughlin broke into another residence as well. Coughlin was held on $5,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/21 at 1230 pm
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Vermont Corrections
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.