St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault / VOCR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A403325

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                              

STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury                      

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/14/21 @ 2106hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & VCOR

ACCUSED: Julie Guertin                                                

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/14/21, at approximately 2106hrs, Troopers were

dispatched to a family disturbance in the Town of Lyndon, Vermont. When Troopers

arrived they spoke with Julie Guertin. After further investigation Troopers

determined that Guertin was the offender in a domestic assault and was

intoxicated which is a violation of Julie's conditions of release. Julie was

arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and

fingerprints. Julie was released and flash cited to appear at Caledonia County

Superior Court Criminal Division for 07/15/2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2021          

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED: N    

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)222-4680

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault / VOCR

