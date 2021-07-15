St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault / VOCR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A403325
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/14/21 @ 2106hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & VCOR
ACCUSED: Julie Guertin
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/14/21, at approximately 2106hrs, Troopers were
dispatched to a family disturbance in the Town of Lyndon, Vermont. When Troopers
arrived they spoke with Julie Guertin. After further investigation Troopers
determined that Guertin was the offender in a domestic assault and was
intoxicated which is a violation of Julie's conditions of release. Julie was
arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and
fingerprints. Julie was released and flash cited to appear at Caledonia County
Superior Court Criminal Division for 07/15/2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2021
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED: N
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)222-4680