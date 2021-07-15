FAREWELL MARLON L. PAYNE, OUR BROTHER AND FRIEND!
Our brother, our friend, a father, a leader, and a light on Earth has been called home to be with God! We say farewell to Marlon, safe travels.
Safe in the arms of Jesus, safe on His gentle breast, there by his love o’ershaded, sweetly Marlon’s soul shall rest.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manchester Global Report is saddened to announce the transition of Marlon Leslie Payne. Marlon was born on February 21, 1972, in the Bronx, NY to Rose Clarke-Jones and Leslie Payne. His formative years were spent in the Bronx under the watchful eyes of a loving but very stern mother. His early education included attendance at Souza Middle School, in New York and Aviation High School in Long Island City, New York. He later graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona, FL with a BS degree in Aviation Business and IT. After college, he settled in the D.C./Maryland area seeking his fame and fortune.
— Original lyrics by Fanny J. Crosby
Marlon Payne’s talent and skill as a leader have been evident throughout his life. Those who knew Marlon respected his commitment to hard work and to getting the job done right. He worked hard and played hard to enjoy the fruits of his labor. He quickly rose the ranks of management at Enterprise Rent-A-Car where he shined like a star. Marlon was well-liked by his peers in management and respected by his colleagues and subordinates. He managed the D.C. region and although he was successful at his job, his eyes were set on entrepreneurship.
In 2010, Marlon L. Payne and Ian G. Campbell co-founded Manchester Group & Associates, LLC, a strategic government relations and business development firm. Marlon managed a portfolio of commodities transactions ranging from petroleum, diamonds, and gold, to sugar, rice, and soybeans. Marlon’s negotiations skills became sharpened as he was thrown into this new world. He quickly learned the processes, procedures, and language of the industry-leading to much success in a field where people of color are rarely visible.
Marlon used his wit, intellect, charisma, and charm with the utmost integrity to build a strong network in the commodities industry. He was able to secure contracts with refineries, Ministers of Energy, and the US Secretary of State. He applied and represented himself to such a degree that his name resonated at boardroom tables at Delta Airlines, UPS, Shell Oil, and various other corporate and government meetings.
Marlon Payne joined the District of Columbia Child and Family Services Agency Health Services Administration family on April 1, 2016. He worked within the Healthy Horizons Assessment Center as a Medical Records Technician. After two years of exemplary work, his position advanced to a Program Specialist within the Office of Well-Being, Health Services Administration. This career elevation speaks to his exceptional work ethic, stellar professionalism, talent, and dedication to the job. During his tenure, he was recognized as a Four Pillar Hero, an award bestowed upon an individual who goes above and beyond their normal work functions to provide services to children and youth in foster care. Marlon’s kind heart, helpful spirit, commitment to excellence, and jovial laugh will surely be missed.
Marlon had a personality that made him the life of the party. He was funny, friendly, and made those around him forget their troubles if even for a little while. He loved family and enjoyed the get-togethers. He routinely returned to the Bronx for Thanksgiving as well as the parties his late mother would host. She in turn would send him back to D.C. with all his favorite Jamaican dishes.
Marlon loved clothes and always looked dapper for any occasion, casual or formal. While in high school. he worked at the Gap. His mother used to say that he spent his entire paycheck there every week. Marlon entered into rest on July 4, 2021. He will be fondly remembered as a vibrant yet gentle soul who lived his short life to the fullest.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughter Imani D. Payne, brother Edrick (Termecca) Mitchell, nephew Michael Mitchell, aunt Beryl Brown, uncle George Clarke, and other family, friends, and colleagues. Marlon was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather Rose and Clinton Jones. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
Services will take place at Chambers Funeral Homes at 5801 Cleveland Avenue, Riverdale, MD on Saturday, July 17. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and services at 11:30 a.m.
