The vascular disrupting agents market is projected to be worth USD 2 billion by 2030, claims Roots Analysis

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) are the novel oncology drugs being developed to more specifically combat complex, life threatening cancer indications

Despite multiple cancer treatment options, there is an evident unmet need for anti-cancer therapies with better efficacy and less toxicity. The vascular disrupting agents, which target the established tumor vasculature and disrupt blood flow to cancerous tissue, have garnered considerable interest as a novel anticancer therapeutic modality.

Key Market Insights

Currently, more than 120 vascular disrupting agents are in the development pipeline

Around 50% of the vascular disrupting agents are being evaluated in phase II clinical trials, while more than 5% are either marketed or in phase III of development. Examples of phase III drugs include Bavituximab (non-small cell lung cancer), Icaritin (hepatocellular carcinoma), NGR-TNF (malignant pleural mesothelioma), Padeliporfin (transitional cell cancer of renal pelvis and ureter), Plinabulin (non-small cell lung cancer, chemotherapy-induced neutropenia) and VB-111 (glioblastoma, recurrent platinum resistant ovarian cancer). Further, 35% molecules are in phase I trials.

Around 30 industry and non-industry players are engaged in the development of vascular disrupting agents

Around 40% of these firms are start-ups / small players (with less than 50 employees). It is also worth highlighting that, majority of the firms engaged in this domain (56%) are based in North America, followed by Asia Pacific (25%) and Europe (19%).

Over 530 clinical trials are currently evaluating the therapeutic effects of vascular disrupting agents, worldwide

It is worth mentioning that most of the trials were / are being conducted in North America (56%), where more than 40% of the total number of patients had been enrolled. This is followed by clinical research activity in Europe (24%) and Asia Pacific (20%).

Around 800 articles related to vascular disrupting agents have been published in reputed scientific journals, since 2016

More than 30% of the publications mentioned in the report, were focused on the assessment of treatment safety / effectiveness of various vascular disrupting agents. Popular journals that have published multiple articles related vascular disrupting agents, include Scientific Reports, Oncotarget, European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, and PLoS One.

Close to 220 grants have been awarded to support research on vascular disrupting agents, since 2016

An estimated USD 96 million in grants have been awarded to various companies / organizations working in this domain, during time period between 2016 and January 2021. Almost 20% of the total grant amount was funded by the National Cancer Institute.

Over 265 eminent scientists (identified as key opinion leaders (KOLs)) are involved in the clinical trials of vascular disrupting agents

Around 50% of these KOLs are associated with the organizations based in North America, followed by those in Asia Pacific (38%) and Europe (12%). Majority of these KOLs are currently affiliated to hospitals and medical centers.

The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 60%, during the period 2021-2030

Growth in this domain is anticipated to be driven by the drugs that are being developed for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. North America (primarily the US) and Europe are expected to capture around 50% of the market share by 2030, in terms of the sales-based revenues.

Key Questions Answered

 Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

 Which cancer indications can be treated with vascular disrupting agents?

 Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials on vascular disrupting agents?

 What is the focus area of the research activities going on in this domain?

 Which are the leading administering institute centers supporting the research related to this domain?

 Who are the key opinion leaders that can help you drive your development efforts?

 How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 2 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the vascular disrupting agents market has been analyzed across the following segments:

 Target Indication

 Chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia

 Glioblastoma

 Hepatocellular Carcinoma

 Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

 Prostate Cancer

 Recurrent Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer

 Transitional Cell Cancer of Renal Pelvis and Ureter

 Therapeutic Area

 Solid Tumors

 Others

 Type of Molecule

 Small Molecules

 Ligand Directed Agents

 Type of Therapy

 Monotherapy

 Combination Therapy

 Route of Administration

 Oral

 Intravenous

 Key Geographical Regions

 North America

 Europe

 Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

The research includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below), each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), drug portfolio, details on recent developments, as well as an informed future outlook.

 AGC Biologics

 Avid Bioservices

 Bionomics

 Iceni Pharmaceuticals

 Myrexis

 Oncotelic Therapeutics

 VBL Therapeutics

