Strategist Lori Hamilton Shares Series “The Art of Business Transformation”

Woman, red hair, brown jacket leaning over with right arm bent

Lori Hamilton, Founder & CEO, Prosperity Productions

I love to help clients uncover hidden potential and maximizing ways to engage effectively with their customers.”
— Lori Hamilton
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategist and successful entrepreneur, Lori Hamilton, is sharing a series designed to help you transform your business. Her company, Prosperity Productions, is dedicated to helping other entrepreneurs make the most of their creative projects and companies. With this goal in mind, Hamilton created, “The Art of Business Transformation,” a detailed approach to creating change within a company structure. The introduction to the series can be found at prosperityproductionsinc.com.

In the introduction to the series, Hamilton explains that the most important step in successfully transforming your business is discovering your motivation then sharing that passion with others. She said, “the secret about the art of business transformation is that people work with people.” In part one, she elaborates on this idea by sharing the process of “Tapping Into the Power of People.”

Part one can also be found at the website above and it includes:

-- Quick tips for success: Things like...understanding that everyone has something to teach you, being honest with the people, and thanking the people you are working with so they know the impact they made.
-- Actionable profiles of the types of people you may encounter and best practices to collaborate with them.
-- Key questions to ask the people you work with. The goal is to understand what their point of view is so you can better work with them.
-- Resources to help you set your vision of the future, become a more emotionally engaged leader, and better organize your transformation.

The series will continue with a new post available every month. Hamilton also offers many other guides and resources for taking care of your physical and mental health.

About Lori:
As Founder and President of Prosperity Productions, Hamilton has worked as a marketing strategist, researcher, and creative consultant for more than 20 years. Her work has generated over $3 billion in incremental business for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups. Having worked across a wide range of categories and industries, her clients include Google, ConAgra, Intuit, Rubbermaid, Deloitte Consulting, CitiBank, MetLife, Accenture, Herman Miller, USG, Russell Athletic, Blue Diamond, Johnson Controls, Microsoft, Garanimals, Carter’s/Oshkosh, United Technologies, The Home Depot, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis. Lori holds a B.A. in Linguistics from UCLA and has won 53 awards for creative and marketing excellence, including five Best of Shows and a Clio. Lori has taught Insights and Innovation at Columbia University’s Master’s Degree

The Fork And The Sink-Two: Sides Of A Conversation

