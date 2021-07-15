Blockchain company CTC International Services reaches first cap of $300,000
Blockchain company CTC reaches first cap of $300,000 as CTCWTF token pre-sale price rises from 10 cents to 45 centsSTRATHFIELD, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTC.WTF | We Transfer Funds launched their pre-sale crowdfunding at https://ico.ctc.wtf/ (CTCWTF) on 20 June 2021 to support their Blockchain Digital Payment System.
CTC intends to integrate it's hard wallet within the process of manufacturing smartphones. This payment system will also begin deployment within acquired Pubs and licensed venues in Sydney, Australia, targeting the protection of problem gamblers. The CTC Application does not yet interface with Gambling machines or subsidiary equipment in accordance with NSW Gaming Legislation.
Currently, CTC has been invited by NSW's Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) to apply for sandbox testing of their Digital Payment System to directly interface with gambling machines.
The NSW Government has currently been looking to implement a cashless gambling payment system, which is what the CTC payment system successfully developed two years ago.
The system will not only protect problem gamblers, but eliminate the money laundering problems rife in Casinos and within the current gambling regulations.
The CTC launch party for the release of this new system was set for Thursday 05 August, 2021 at 08.30pm at the Millesime Club, Sofitel Darling Harbour, but has been postponed due to covid lockdown uncertainty in Sydney. Covid won't stop the launch of the new products though, and CTC will host a digital launch covered live by Zee News on the night.
CTC promises to impress with its new suite of disruptive technology and here's a hint;
Product 1: Phone Payment application becoming hardware on smartphones
Product 2: Terminal-less payment system
Product 3: Easy bytes Food ordering and delivery
Product 4: Easy use payment terminals
Product 5: CTC Multichain wallet (Crypto)
Product 6: CTC games
Product 7: CTC Decentralized Finance
Product 8: CTC Hotel bookings
We look forward to seeing what they will reveal.
