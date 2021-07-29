Las Vegas Timeshare Deeds Prepared by Deed and Record
A recorded deed changes timeshare owners in Las Vegas. Change in owners occur because of marriage, divorce, outright gifts and to add or remove a co-owner. Deed and Record prepares deeds for Las Vegas, Nevada timeshares. The deed must be recorded with the Clark County recorder. A copy of the recorded deed must be forwarded to the timeshare company to update their records.
The Clark County recorder’s office keeps track of timeshare owners. It has the final say on who owns what. The recorder’s office will only change its owner database upon the receipt of a properly prepared deed.
A deed is a piece of paper that has the owner’s signature stating the owner’s intent to transfer the timeshare to another person. There are at a minimum, two parties to a deed; the current owner and the new owner. The transfer is either by grant or by quitclaim. A deed by grant has the owner promise good title and disclosure of all liens on the timeshare. A deed by quitclaim transfers the timeshare “as is” with no warranty of title.
Either by grant deed or quitclaim deed, the recorded deed must be forwarded to the Las Vegas timeshare company to update their records. The timeshare company will not update its records without a deed that has been previously filed with the Clark County recorder.
