Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,093 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Joins Mul­ti­state Coali­tion to Pro­tect the Rights of the Unborn

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a 20-state coalition in supporting South Carolina’s defense of its Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act that was challenged by Planned Parenthood and enjoined by a federal district judge shortly after it was enacted. Under this law, abortions are prohibited once a fetal heartbeat is detected with few exceptions, and the mother must be given the opportunity to have an ultrasound and view the sonogram. In this case, the district court struck down the law in its entirety, including those provisions that are regularly enforced in dozens of other states. 

“The district court in this matter completely bypassed the fact that laws like the one in South Carolina protect the unborn in at least 24 states,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Those parts of this legislation ensure that a woman seeking an abortion has all the facts about the life she is carrying and understands the impact of her life-ending decision.” 

Read the Amicus Brief here

You just read:

Pax­ton Joins Mul­ti­state Coali­tion to Pro­tect the Rights of the Unborn

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.